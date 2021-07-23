Not Complacency, But More Caution Will Keep Us Safe: Odisha CM After Covid Situation Review

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today reviewed the Covid situation of the state and instructed everyone to strictly abide by the regulations.

“Even though the situation is under control, not complacency, but more caution will keep us safe,” he said. The Chief Minister, therefore, instructed to strictly abide by the Covid regulations to ensure that people do not overcrowd.

Patnaik said that if the third wave comes by the end of August, the State has to face it with full preparation.

“The district administration has a responsibility to ensure that people are able to access health care without any hassle. ‘Every life is precious’ is the basis of the state government’s health policy, therefore everyone from the Police Station IIC, BDO, SDPO, Sub Collector, SP and Collector should make it a part of their core responsibility to ensure there is no problem in health care starting from the District Hospital to the CHC level,” said the Chief Minister.

During the second wave of Covid-19, the Chief Minister announced Covid-19 assistance for the poor, especially small farmers, construction workers, MGNREGS workers, SC/ST students, women SHGs under Mission Shakti, street vendors, etc. The assistance program have been included under various programs of 10 departments of the State Government. So far, Rs 2004 crore has been provided to the above categories of people.

During the review meeting, Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra emphasized on the immunization of teachers and school staff. Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department, P.K. Mohapatra, briefed the meeting on preparations for the third wave. Development Commissioner-cum-Special Relief Commissioner P.K. Jena spoke about the implementation of the Chief Minister’s Covid-19 assistance. The meeting also reviewed the implementation of the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana.

While Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian conducted the meeting. Among other dignitaries who were present in the meeting were DGP Abhay, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of various departments, Collectors and SPs.