Shilpa Shetty Shares Post On “Surviving Challenges” Days After Raj Kundra’s Arrest

Mumbai: Shilpa Shetty has shared her first post, days after Raj’s arrest on Monday night for allegedly creating and distributing porn via mobile applications.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a photo of a quote by James Thurber from a book.

The first part of the note read, “Let us not look back in anger, nor forward in fear, but around in awareness. We look back in anger at the people who’ve hurt us, the frustrations we’ve felt, the bad luck we’ve endured. We look forward in fear at the possibility that we might lose our job, contract a disease, or suffer the death of a loved one.”

“The place we need to be is right here, right now- not looking anxiously at what has been or what might be, but fully aware of what is. I take a deep breath, knowing that I’m lucky to be alive. I have survived challenges in the past and will survive challenges in the future. Nothing need distract me from living my life today,” concludes the note.

It is pertinent to mention that Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra was arrested in connection with a case registered against him for the creation of porn films and publishing them through some apps. Raj Kundra has been accused of being a key conspirator in this case. At least 11 people, including Kundra, have been arrested in the case.