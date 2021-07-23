Centre Provides Necessary Financial Support To States To Fight Covid-19

New Delhi: The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar stated in the Lok Sabha that all the States/UTs are provided with the necessary financial support to check the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Under India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package, an amount of Rs 15,000 Cr has been approved by Cabinet on 22nd April 2020.

“Under the Package, during the FY 2020-21, funds to the tune of Rs 8257.88 Cr have been released to the State/UTs through National Health Mission (NHM) framework. Rs 8257.88 Cr includes Rs 110.60 Cr towards payment of insurance of health workers. State-wise details are given at Annexure -I,” he said.

Further, Operational cost was provided to States/UTs for vaccination of Health Care Workers and Front-Line Workers under COVID-19 Vaccination Drive in the financial year 2020-21. State-wise details are given at Annexure-II.

A database of relief material donated by different countries for COVID19 management during the second wave has been maintained.

The item- and country-wise details can be accessed atMoHFW website (link: https://main.mohfw.gov.in/node/5551). The same have been distributed to all States/UTs of the country.