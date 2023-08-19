Nine Jawans Feared Dead In Ladakh In Accident

New Delhi: Nine soldiers are feared dead after the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a river in Ladakh, the police said.

The accident happened in Kiyari, 150 km from Leh. Officials said 10 soldiers were travelling in the vehicle.

One Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and eight jawans are feared dead, officials said.

Two others were critically injured. They have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment. The reason of the mishap is not known.

A rescue operation has been launched.