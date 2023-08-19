5T Secy Reviews Various Projects, Listens To Public Grievances On Day-2 of Puri Visit

Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to CM (5T) V K Pandian is on a two-day visit to Puri District.

On the second day, Mr Pandian reviewed the ongoing Mega and other Piped Water Supply projects at a cost of Rs 396.5 crores in Kakatpur, Nimapara, Astrang, Gop and Satyabadi blocks. He directed that these projects should be completed in phases as per the timelines starting December 2023.

He participated in the public grievance redressal meetings at Kakatpur, Nimapara and Satyabadi. He heard the grievances of the people and assured them that he will bring to the notice of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik all the major issues. He conveyed to the local administration the direction of the Chief Minister to ensure the redressal of public grievances promptly.

Later, he interacted with Mission Shakti groups at Puri and assured them of support from the government for their activities. He emphasised that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has a high priority for women empowerment. He directed the collector for early completion and transfer of DLF and BLF buildings in the district. Also instructed to ensure that loan melas are organised at the panchayat level.

In Kakatpur, he directed the administration to expedite the land survey and settlement operations and resolve the long pending land patta issues. He also asked the collector to prepare a plan for the development of betel vine farmers in the area.

Special Secretary to CM R Vineel Krishna, IG, Ashish Kumar Singh, Collector Samarth Verma, SP, Kanwar Vishal Singh and other district-level officials accompanied during the visit.