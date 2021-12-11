Nigerian Cyber Fraudsters Try To Dupe Crime Branch ADG

Bhubaneswar: The online fraudsters, who allegedly hacked OCAC CEO’s WhatsApp account, have again attempted to dupe another top Odisha official on Saturday.

According to reports, the trickers have allegedly attempted to dupe Odisha’s Crime Branch ADG, Sanjeeb Panda. However, the bid was foiled by Odisha police in time.

The Nigerian fraudsters had sent fake messages to the Additional Director General (ADG), Crime Branch, Sanjeeb Panda in lieu of fabulous offer.

Hacking the WhatsApp account of one of the friends of Panda the fraudsters targeted to dupe of Rs 98,000.

In two different messages, the cheats had asked Panda to remit cash to accounts. However, Panda blocked the messages and initiated an investigation, confirming it was a cyber fraud.