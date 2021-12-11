Noisefit Evolve 2 Smartwatch Announced With 7-Day Battery Life

New Delhi: Noise has announced its latest smartwatch named NoiseFit Evolve 2 as a successor to the NoiseFit Evolve which was launched in 2019. NoiseFit Evolve 2 smartwatch comes with 12 sports tracking such as walking, cycling, and hiking and many more. Read on to know more about the product.

NoiseFit Evolve 2: Price and availability

NoiseFit Evolve 2 will be available at an introductory price of Rs 3999 but the original price of the device is set at Rs 7999. The smartwatch will go on sale from December 14. It is offered in three colour options, including Charcoal black, Cloud Grey and Rose Pink.

NoiseFit Evolve 2: Specifications

In terms of specification, NoiseFit Evolve 2 features a circular dial with thin borders. It comes with a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 390*390 pixels and has a 42mm dial size. The watch case is made of polycarbonate and it is paired with 22mm silicone straps.

Moreover, the smartwatch comes with various health sensors, including a heart rate monitor, a blood oxygen tracker, sleep and various other sensors. The watch also comes with a special quick reply to calls and messages feature, but that is available for Android users only. NoiseFit Evolve 2 smartwatch comes with 12 sports tracking such as walking, cycling, and hiking.

In terms of battery, the smartwatch comes with a seven days battery life.