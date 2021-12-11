Another 205 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 205 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

98 from Khordha

20 from Sambalpur

16 from Cuttack

10 from Mayurbhanj

8 from Sundargarh

5 from Puri

4 from Baleswar

4 from Bolangir

4 from Kendrapara

4 from Keonjhar

3 from Ganjam

3 from Jharsuguda

2 from Bhadrak

1 from Kandhamal

23 from State Pool

With another 205 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,41,132, said the H & FW Dept.