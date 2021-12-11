Another 205 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 205 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 98 from Khordha
- 20 from Sambalpur
- 16 from Cuttack
- 10 from Mayurbhanj
- 8 from Sundargarh
- 5 from Puri
- 4 from Baleswar
- 4 from Bolangir
- 4 from Kendrapara
- 4 from Keonjhar
- 3 from Ganjam
- 3 from Jharsuguda
- 2 from Bhadrak
- 1 from Kandhamal
- 23 from State Pool
With another 205 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,41,132, said the H & FW Dept.