Another 205 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 205 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 98 from Khordha
  • 20 from Sambalpur
  • 16 from Cuttack
  • 10 from Mayurbhanj
  • 8 from Sundargarh
  • 5 from Puri
  • 4 from Baleswar
  • 4 from Bolangir
  • 4 from Kendrapara
  • 4 from Keonjhar
  • 3 from Ganjam
  • 3 from Jharsuguda
  • 2 from Bhadrak
  • 1 from Kandhamal
  • 23 from State Pool

With another 205 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,41,132, said the H & FW Dept.

