NIA raids 44 locations in Karnataka, Maharashtra; 13 held

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency on Saturday arrested 13 people in Maharashtra’s Pune in connection to an ISIS terror conspiracy case, ANI reported.

The arrests came after the investigation raided 44 locations in Maharashtra and Karnataka in the case related to a conspiracy by the global terror group ISIS to carry out terror attacks across the country.

Of the total locations being raided by the NIA, the agency sleuths searched one place in Karnataka, 2 in Pune, 31 in Thane Rural, 9 in Thane city and one in Bhayandar.

The anti-terror agency sleuths raided these locations in close coordination with the police forces of Maharashtra and Karnataka, officials said, according to the news agency.

The NIA has been carrying out extensive investigations to foil the terrorist outfit’s plans to spread terror and violence in India.

The case relates to a criminal conspiracy hatched by accused persons and their associates, who had pledged to the violent extremist ideology of proscribed terrorist organizations including Al-Qaeda and ISIS and had formed a terrorist gang.