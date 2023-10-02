PM Modi lays foundation, dedicates projects worth Rs 19,260 crores in MP’s Gwalior

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation various development projects worth around Rs 19,260 crores in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh today. The projects include the dedication of Delhi-Vadodara Expressway, Grih Pravesh of over 2.2 lakh houses built under PMAY and dedication of houses constructed under PMAY – Urban, laying the foundation stone for Jal Jeevan Mission projects, 9 health centers under Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, dedication of academic building of IIT Indore and laying the foundation stone for hostel and other buildings on campus and a Multi-Modal Logistics Park in Indore.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister remarked that the land of Gwalior is a symbol of bravery, self-respect, pride, music, taste and mustard. He underlined that the land has produced many revolutionaries for the country as well as those who serve in the armed forces. He emphasized that the land of Gwalior has shaped the policies and the leadership of the ruling party and gave examples of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia, Kushabhau Thakre and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. “The land of Gwalior is an inspiration in itself”, the Prime Minister said as he underlined that sons of the soil sacrificed their lives for the country’s sake.

The Prime Minister said that though people of this generation did not get a chance to participate in the freedom struggle but responsibility of making India developed and prosperous surely lies with us. Referring to the projects that were dedicated or for which foundation stones were laid, the Prime Minister said that the government is bringing so many projects in a single day as many governments are not able to bring them in a year.

Prime Minister Modi said that just before Dussehra Diwali and Dhanteras about 2 lakh families are doing Grih Pravesh and many projects of connectivity are being presented. He said Vikram Udyogpuri in Ujjain and the Multi-Modal logistics park will give a push to the industrial growth of Madhya Pradesh. He mentioned new projects in Gwalior IIT. He talked about new health centers at Vidisha, Baitul, Katni, Burhanpur, Narsinghpur, Damoh and Shajapur under Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure.

The Prime Minister credited the efforts of the double-engine government for all development projects. He underlined that the pace of development increases when the government with the same set of principles that is dedicated to the public is there in both Delhi and Bhopal. Therefore, the Prime Minister said, the people of Madhya Pradesh believe in the double-engine government. “Double-engine means double development of Madhya Pradesh”, Shri Modi said.

In the last few years, the Prime Minister emphasized that the government has transformed Madhya Pradesh from being a ‘bimaru rajya’ (backward state) to one of the top 10 states in the country. “From here on”, he said, “the government aims to take Madhya Pradesh to the top 3 states in India.”. He urged everyone to cast their vote as a responsible citizen which will drive Madhya Pradesh to the position of the top 3 states.

The Prime Minister said that the world sees its future in India. He said India became the 5th largest economy from 10th place in just 9 years. He criticized those who don’t believe in India’s moment and said “It is Modi’s guarantee that in the next tenure of the government, India will break into the top three economies of the world.”

“Modi has guaranteed pucca houses to the poor, dalits, backward and tribals families”, the Prime Minister emphasized as he noted that 4 crore families in the country have been handed pucca homes so far. In Madhya Pradesh, the Prime Minister said, lakhs of homes have been handed to poor families so far and even today many homes have been inaugurated today. Throwing light on the previous government, the Prime Minister lamented the fraudulent schemes and the poor quality of homes that were delivered to the poor. On the contrary, the Prime Minister said that the homes handed out during the present government are being constructed according to the needs of the beneficiaries and the money is directly transferred into their bank accounts after monitoring the progress with the help of technology. He also noted that the homes are equipped with toilets, electricity, tap water connection and Ujjwala Gas connection. Speaking on the Jal Jeevan Mission projects of today, the Prime Minister said that it will help in supplying water to these homes.

He said that it has been ensured that these houses are in the name of the women of the house. This has made crores of sisters ‘Lakhpati’, the Prime Minister said. The Prime Minister asked the women owners of the houses to focus on the education of their children.

“Women empowerment is a mission of national reconstruction and national welfare rather than a vote bank issue” the Prime Minister emphasized. Referring to the recently passed ‘Narishakti Vandan Adhniyam’, the Prime Minister said, “Modi Guarantee means a guarantee of fulfillment of all guarantees”. He wished for greater participation of Matrushakti in the development journey of the nation.

The Prime Minister said that Gwalior and Chambal are becoming land of opportunity which is a result of the hard work of the government after earlier times of lawlessness, underdevelopment and violation of social justice. He said we can not afford to look back.

“Modern infrastructure and robust law & order benefit both farmers and industries”, the Prime Minister emphasized, “whereas both the systems collapse with the presence of an anti-development government.” He mentioned that an anti-development government also gives rise to crime and appeasement, thereby giving a free hand to goons, criminals, rioters and corrupt people leading to a rise in atrocities on women, dalits, backward classes and tribals. The Prime Minister urged the people of Madhya Pradesh to stay alert from such anti-development elements.

Referring to the government’s policy of prioritizing the deprived, the Prime Minister said “Our government is dedicated to providing development to every class and every region. Those whom no one cared for, Modi cares for them, Modi worships them.” He mentioned measures for divyangs such as modern equipment and the development of common sign language. Today a new sports center was inaugurated for divyang athletes in Gwalior. Similarly, small farmers were neglected for decades now they are being looked after. The Prime Minister informed that the government has so far sent Rs 28 thousand to the accounts of every small farmer in the country through PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. There are 2.5 crore small farmers in our country who grow coarse grains. “Earlier no one cared about the small farmers growing coarse grains. It is our government which has given the identity of millet to Indian food and is taking it to the markets across the world”, he added.

The Prime Minister continued and talked about PM Vishwakarma Yojana which will benefit Kumhar, Lohar, Suthar, sunar, malakar, darji, dhobi and cobblers and barbers. Pointing out that this section of the society had been left behind, the Prime Minister said, “Modi has launched a huge campaign to bring them forward.” He informed that the government will cover the costs for their training and also hand out Rs 15,000 for modern equipment. He also noted that cheap loans worth lakhs of rupees are being offered to them. “Modi has taken the guarantee of the loan of Vishwakarmas”, he said.

The Prime Minister underlined the future-oriented approach of the double-engine government and reiterated the commitment to bring Madhya Pradesh into the top states of the country.

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Union Ministers Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Dr Virendra Kumar and Jyotiraditya Scindia, Members of Parliament and Ministers from Government of Madhya Pradesh were present on the occasion among others.

Background

In yet another initiative to boost connectivity across the country, the Prime Minister dedicated to the nation the Delhi-Vadodara Expressway, which has been developed at a cost of about Rs. 11,895 crores. He will also lay the foundation stone for five different road projects worth over Rs. 1880 crores.

Ensuring that everyone has a house of one’s own has been the constant endeavour of the Prime Minister. In line with this vision, Grih Pravesh of over 2.2 lakh houses built under PMAY – Gramin were initiated by the Prime Minister. He also dedicated houses constructed under PMAY – Urban at a cost of around Rs 140 crores.

One of the key focus areas of the government is to provide safe and adequate drinking water. Furthering this aim, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of Jal Jeevan Mission projects worth over Rs 1530 crores in Gwalior and Sheopur districts. These projects will together benefit over 720 villages in the region.

In a step that will further boost the health infrastructure, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of nine health centers under the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. They will be developed at a cost of over Rs. 150 crores.

The Prime Minister dedicated the academic building of IIT Indore and laid the foundation stone for hostel and other buildings on the campus. Further, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of the Multi-Modal Logistics Park at Indore. He also dedicated various projects inducing Integrated Industrial Township in Ujjain, the IOCL bottling plant, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Divyang Sports Training Centre at Gwalior, among others.