Netizens slam ‘Oppenheimer’ over explicit scene where ‘Bhagavad Gita’ is referenced

Mumbai: Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ has created quite a furor on Twitter, this time for the wrong reasons. Indian netizens slammed the movie and the director for having a scene where the main character Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) quotes a line from the Bhagavad Gita ( the Hindu sacred text) while making love to Jean Tatlock (Florence Pugh).

This particular scene has scandalised many Indians, both in the country, as well as the diaspora. Some Twitter users called for a boycott of the movie, citing that this particular scene is offensive to the religious sentiments of the Hindus.

“I’m calling for a boycott of the movie Oppenheimer. I just learned there is a highly offensive scene involving the Bhagavad Gita in it. I will not repeat it here, but it involves something explicit. Never trust Hollywood and West to depict Hinduism positively and accurately,” wrote a Twitter user.

Twitter users also slammed the Indian Censor Board, for not removing the controversial scene. “Censor board has chopped the abusive words in Oppenheimer movie but it has allowed the scene where the main lead actor is having sex while reading ‘Bhagavad Gita’ BJP’s Censor board has no problem with blasphemy of Hinduism, remember they allowed such nonsense in Adipurush too,” wrote a Twitter user.

The Bhagavad Gita has been referenced more than once in this movie, as J Robert Oppenheimer was known to be a huge admirer of the book and is said to have used a quote from the Gita, “Now I have become Death, the Destroyer Of Worlds,” after a successful nuclear bomb experiment.

In a recent interview with a leading English daily, Murphy revealed that he had gone through the holy Bhagavad Gita and described the sacred text as “absolutely beautiful and very inspiring.”

Directed by Nolan, ‘Oppenheimer’ is a magnum opus, focusing on the life, love, and moral dilemma faced by JR Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb. The movie released globally on July 21, and went on to shatter Indian box-office records, earning a whopping Rs 13 million on the first day.