CM Naveen Launches District SDG Indicator Framework and SDG Odisha Website

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched the District SDG Indicator Framework Odisha and the SDG Odisha website paving the way for the localisation of Sustainable Development Goals and better monitoring processes for the achievement of inclusive & equitable development objectives at the district level.

The Chief Minister also released Department-wise Ready Reckoners, Department-wise Convergence Matrices and Mastering Metadata in the Odisha SDG Indicator Framework 2.0 series.

It may be mentioned here that the SDG has 17 goals and 169 targets which need to be achieved by 2030 to develop a perfectly equitable society. The district framework will target the achievement of these goals at the district level with a better monitoring process supported by standardised data. In all these exercises, concerned departments will work as a whole. This will help the convergence of goals to achieve identified objectives in a faster, coordinated and sustainable manner.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that the SDGs emphasize the importance of inclusive and equitable development. In line with these goals, the policies of our governance have been directed towards creating a level playing field for all sections of society and bringing parity for every individual in opportunity for growth.

He pointed out that initiatives like Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, MAMATA, Mission Shakti, KALIA, Odisha Millets Mission, Laxmi, Empowerment and Livelihoods Improvement Programme for PVTGs, BASUDHA and many such other initiatives directly address the challenges highlighted by the SDGs.

He further said that these initiatives have paved the way for enhancing the quality of life for every citizen. Odisha champions numerous such programs that echo a sustainable future for all. The principles of our 5T Initiative reinforce our commitment to ‘Leave No One Behind’.

Highlighting the state’s journey in achieving these goals, he said that mirroring the principles of inclusivity, prosperity, and environmental sustainability, Odisha’s transformative journey is intricately woven with a narrative that transcends geographical and societal diversities.

Therefore, he said, it becomes highly imperative that we monitor our progress in precise and challenging ways. He emphasised that all these new efforts will help monitor our progress in precise ways with District Administration serving as a crucial bridge to link the global goals with local communities. This will also give uniformity and help balance our progress.

He further said that Odisha’s SDG journey takes centre-stage with a dedicated website launching. The SDG-Odisha website will help pave the way for convergent efforts for all, leading to a brighter and sustainable future for our State, he added.

He hoped that these efforts would be of great help to all the stakeholders in the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals in our State. He thanked the Planning & Convergence Department, UN Agencies, and all other partners for the initiative.

5T Chairman VK Pandian was present at the launching programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary PK Jena said that the success of SDG goals depends on our ability to monitor progress at a local level. Odisha has initiated a ‘whole of government’, and a ‘whole of society’ approach to achieve better and quick results.

Development Commissioner, ACS Planning and Convergence Smt Anu Garg, in her welcome address, said that each department has been provided with a ready reckoner to work on its goals. Besides, there is also convergence of goals among departments, and standardised data called Meta Data. These efforts will enhance the ability to monitor outcomes for each scheme at local levels. Standardised data will ensure better monitoring of local outcomes, she said.

Special Secretary, SDG, Planning & Convergence Department Smt Chitra Arumugam proposed the vote of thanks.