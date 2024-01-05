National Tribal Craft Mela and Tribal Dance Festival- 2024 Inaugurated

Bhubaneswar: The 13th National Tribal Crafts Mela and National Tribal Dance Festival 2024 have been inaugurated at IDCO Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar.

On this occasion, Jagannath Saraka, Minister of ST & SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare and Law, attended the opening evening as Chief Guest, while Smt. Roopa Roshan Sahoo, Commissioner-cum-Secretary attended as the guest of honour. On this occasion, a special coffee book was also unveiled.

Tribal communities living far away in the materialistic world have now come to know their own culture. On this occasion, the Indian tribal cultural traditions of tribal dance, music, art, visual art, and artefacts vividly display the artistic soul of our tribes despite the growth of technology and electronic media. The next generation has been attracted by men’s unique relationship with Nature.

Jagannath Saraka, Minister, ST & SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare and Law has expressed the opinion that there is still time to understand the artistry of the tribals as there is beauty in the art materials made from natural elements.

Smt. Roopa Roshan Sahoo, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, said is a celebration of the diversity that our country stands for. It is the diversity that we have to preserve, protect and also promote and this stands as a testimony to it. Every craft and dance form is also a testimony to the ecosystem to which they belong and crafts and dance forms of different indigenous communities also have an element of sacredness to that. It’s not only about joy, it is also about offering to their deity and to their beliefs. She emphasized the need for fusion with tribals of other states is necessary to reach the artisans of Odisha at the National level and enhance the marketability of the artefacts. Therefore, if they become familiar with different styles, the value of the artwork will increase. The basicity of each would be tested and the new form of tribal materials would become more prominent in the nation.

Indramani Tripathy, the Director of SCSTRTI, informed that both the festivals which are organised in collaboration with the Ministry of tribal affairs are the centre of attraction for art lovers. Artisans from 12 states have participated in the week-long art and craft exhibition to showcase their traditional artefacts. 70 stalls are stocked with their products apart from this tribal dancer from 14 states will display their talents at the dance festival which will be held for three days.

The mela witnessed the participation of tribal artisans including National awardees from various states across India. This year approximately 200 tribal artisans from 13 states, including Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Assam, Sikkim, Manipur, and Odisha exhibit their distinctive and exquisite art and crafts. During the 7 days event, these artisans showcase a diverse array of handicrafts items like iron craft of Chhattisgarh, Bamboo crafts of Andhra Pradesh, handloom & textile from Assam, Manipur, and Jharkhand, embroidery work of Tamil Nadu, mooj grass products of Uttarakhand, tribal jewellery of Manipur, Assam and Madhya Pradesh, lacquer craft, dhokra, tribal textile, terracotta, date palm leaf, tribal painting, paddy crafts and many others exquisite creations.

This year also some arrangements have been made for the demonstration of 16 tribal crafts of Odisha such as embroidery work of Dongria Kandha, Textile & bead works of Bonda, comb making of Kutia Kandha, leaf craft of Bhumij, Gond painting of Gond, Bamboo craft of Lodha, Saora painting of Saora, tribal textile of kulis and siali craft of Mankirdia to give alive view to the public regarding preparation of their exquisite crafts.

The National Mela has been organized under the auspices of the SCSTRTI. While the Tribal Crafts Mela is being held till the 11th of January, the Tribal dance festival will continue till the 7th of January.

On the first evening, Mishmi mix folk dance of mishmi tribe (Arunachal Pradesh), kahadiya dance of kumbi tribe (Gujarat), lebangbumani dance of Tripura tribe (Tripura), khapri dance of Gond tribe (Maharastra), Dhemsa dance of Gadaba Tribe (Odisha), ShiwalaKhungsangThenpo dance of Bhutia Tribe (Sikkim), Goff dance of Gawda Tribe (Goa) and Gondi dance of Gond Tribe (Uttar Pradesh).

On the 2nd day, colourful tribal dances like jhijhi dance of Tharu Tribe (Uttarakhand), Lohoriya dance of deuri tribe (Assam), Agbani dance of Dhulia tribe (Madhya Pradesh), Kajari Dance of Gond Tribe (Uttar Pradesh), Ghumura dance of Kandha tribe (Odisha), mix tribal dance of Mishmi Tribe (Arunachal Pradesh), jadur dance of Munda Tribe (Jharkhand), Bhisma kunda dance of Bagata Tribe (Andhra Pradesh), Hulki Mandri dance of Gond Tribe (Chhattisgarh) state will the staged.

The 3rd evening of the cultural event would present tribal dances like the Bhaya Dunger Dev Dance of the Kumbi tribe (Gujarat), the Holi dance of the Tharu tribe (Uttarakhand), the Bagrumba dance of the Bodo tribe (Assam), the Nae-la-Thangpo dance of Bhutia tribe (Sikkim), Rasarkeli of Binjhal Tribe (Odisha), Mamita dance of Tripuri tribe (Tripura), Mandari dance of Gond tribe (Chhattisgarh), Jarapi dance by Munda Tribe (Jharkhand), Talgadi dance of Gawda Tribe (Goa).

On this occasion, Samarendra Bhutia, OSD, SCSTRI, Santosh Kumar Rath, OWS, Deputy Director and other officials were present.