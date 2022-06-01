National Herald Case: ED Summons Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday summoned Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi over the National Herald case.

The case was closed by the investigating agency in 2015.

According to reports, Sonia Gandhi has been asked to depose before the federal agency on June 8 while Rahul Gandhi is understood to have been asked to appear earlier.

The agency, officials said, wants to record the statements of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

In 2012, Subramanian Swamy had filed a case accusing Sonia, Rahul and the others – Motilal Vora, Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda – of cheating and misappropriation of funds in acquiring the ownership of now-defunct daily, National Herald.