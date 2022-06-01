Hindol SDPO Caught Taking Rs 30K Bribe

Dhenkanal: Vigilance officials today arrested the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Hindol in the Dhenkanal district on bribery charges.

The accused has been identified as Malaya Nayak.

According to reports, the accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a stone quarry owner to facilitate stone quarrying and transportation.

Following this, the officials laid a trap and caught Malaya red-handed while taking gratification. The cops have also recovered the bribe money from his possession.

Simultaneous searches are being conducted on properties of Nayak at six places in Bhubaneswar, Puri, Angul, Dhenkanal, and Sambalpur districts.

In this connection Cuttack Vigilance, PS Case No (34/22) U/S 7 PC Amendment Act.2018 has been registered. Further investigation is underway in this regard.