Narrow Escape For Passengers As Bus Collides With Iron-Laden Truck In Mayurbhanj

Bangiriposi: Around 50 passengers had a narrow escape after the bus they were travelling in collided with a truck at Bangiriposi’s Duarsuni ghat road in Mayurbhanj district on Monday.

As per reports, an iron-laden truck turned turtle on National Highway 49 due to brake failure after hitting the passenger bus which was on its way from Kolkata to Keonjhar.

Fortunately, all the passengers escaped unhurt. However, the truck driver was injured in the mishap and admitted to the hospital.