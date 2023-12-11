Poised India gear up for Quarter-Final of FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Malaysia 2023

Kuala Lumpur: The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team will look to book a spot in the Semi-Finals of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Malaysia 2023 when they take on the Netherlands in the second Quarter-Final on Tuesday, 12th December.

The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team will enter into the Quarter-Finals high on confidence after defeating Canada 10-1 in their third and final Pool C game. Earlier in the tournament, India beat Korea 4-2 before losing their second match to Spain 1-4. Having finished second in Pool C with six points, India will take on the Netherlands, Pool D table toppers.

Indian Junior Men’s Team Captain Uttam Singh said, “We have played some good hockey in this World Cup. Coming off a big 10-1 win certainly boosts our confidence going into the knockout stages. We’ll look to put our best foot forward and play to the best of our ability like we always do.”

Meanwhile, Coach C R Kumar said, “The players are in a good space and are ready to take on whatever is thrown at them. We’ll continue to take this tournament one match at a time. Yes, the Quarter-Final is a big match but it’s nothing the boys aren’t prepared for.”

India will face the Netherlands in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, 12th December 2023 at 0845hrs IST.

The Semi-Finals and Final of the tournament will take place on 14th, and 16th December respectively.

The matches will be broadcast on Viacom Sports 18 – 3 and Sports 18 – 1 HD, as well as live-streamed on JioCinema.