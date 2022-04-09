Nana Patekar Returns To Silver Screen With Ananth Narayan Mahadevan’s ‘The Confession’

Mumbai: Veteran actor Nana Patekar is all set to return to the silver screen with the upcoming thriller ‘The Confession’.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh made the announcement with an introduction video. The introduction video gives a glimpse of an empty courtroom and suddenly, Nana Patekar emerges while sitting in the confession box.

In the motion picture, Patekar says in Hindi, “I have seen the face of truth, even heard its voice. I know the truth but won’t accept it. I am ready to give up my life for it.” As the video ends, one can see Nana Patekar sitting at a judge’s seat while giving an intense look.

Earlier in 2018, Nana Patekar landed into trouble after Tanushree Dutta had filed a complaint against the veteran actor, claiming that he had allegedly touched her inappropriately while shooting for a song-and-dance sequence on 26 March 2008, on the sets of the film Horn OK Please.