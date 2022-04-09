Amazing No Equipment Full-Body Workouts That You Can Do Anywhere

New Delhi: Workout in a short amount of time! But it has to be done correctly: You need the right exercises with the right format to crank up your metabolism, boost your fat loss and build lean muscle. Are you looking for full-body exercises without equipment? We have come up with a simple 10-minute workout that requires absolutely no equipment.

Reverse Lunges, 6 Reps Per Side

Reverse lunges help strengthen your thighs and hips. They’re simple and target each leg individually for more balance and stability.

How To Do It

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Take a long step back — so your knees make two 90-degree angles at the bottom — and pull yourself back up with your forward leg. Start without dumbbells and advance to dumbbells or a barbell in either the back squat or front squat position.

Lateral Split Squats, 6 Reps Per Side

By doing your squats side-to-side, you can build more strength in each leg than with regular squats while also targeting different muscles.

How To Do It

Start with a very wide stance and your feet straight. Sit back into one hip and push that knee out. Repeat on the other side.

Pushups, 10 Reps

This is the best bodyweight exercise for your upper body: It builds a strong chest, shoulders, arms and abs.

How To Do It

Get in a pushup position with your hands about shoulder-width apart. Keep your lower back flat and don’t let your hips sag. Lower yourself and keep your elbows close to your body as you descend.

Hip Bridges, 10 Reps

Want strong legs and a nice-looking backside? Look no further than hip bridges! They’re a simple way to strengthen your glutes and can even help release lower-back tension.

How To Do It

Lie on the ground with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Drive through your heels and squeeze your glutes to push your hips up. Repeat. Do not use your lower back to pull yourself up.

Mountain Climbers, 30 Seconds

Spike your heart rate, burn extra calories and fire up your metabolism with this great cardio exercise. It looks simple, but in just a few seconds, you’ll feel it!

How To Do It