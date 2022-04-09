Rukuna Rath 2022: Chariot rolls on time, First pot of Marichi Kund water auctioned for Rs 1.3 lakh

Bhubaneswar: The annual chariot festival of Lord Lingaraj, Rukuna rath rolled on the roads of Bhubaneswar on time and devotees are more excited.

Among all the rituals of the festival, an important ritual that is associated with Rukuna Rath is the auction of Marichi Kund water inside Mukteswar temple. As per popular belief, the water cures infertility if taken on the next to last night of the Rath Yatra. It is for this reason that several childless couples throng the temple to get the holy water from the Marichi Kund.

Sources said that the first pot of water from Marichi Kund has been auctioned for a whopping price of Rs 1.3 lakh on Friday night while the second pot was sold for Rs 47,000.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today extended wishes to the people on the auspicious occasion of ‘Ashokasthami’ and Lord Lingaraj’s Rukuna Rath.