MSI announces attractive festive offers on its Gaming and B&P series of Laptops

MSI, the innovative computing manufacturer is thrilled to announce its ‘Festival of Lights Sale’ in celebration of Diwali. This festive extravaganza, in collaboration with Amazon and Flipkart, brings forth a dazzling array of offers and unprecedented discounts MSI’s extensive range of gaming and business & productivity series laptops. These irresistible deals and exclusive bundle offers will be available at the authorized Brand stores, Reliance Digital and all MSI authorized physical reseller until 15th November 2023, illuminating the path for gamers, professionals, and creators to elevate their computing experience with MSI’s premium notebooks, complete with exclusive offers and discounts.

In addition to this, MSI is also providing bundle offers and discounts at its brand stores and authorized retail stores till 30th November, including a free $30 US steam wallet on the purchase of MSI Raider, Titan, Vector and Stealth. Moreover, purchasing a laptop from the MSI Creator, Summit, or Prestige series will come with an INR 3000 Amazon gift card as an added perk. Lastly, customers who opt for an MSI Modern series laptop will have the opportunity to win an INR 1000 Amazon gift card. In addition to this, customers will also stand a chance to get the MSI gaming mouse M99 and M88 with the purchase of laptops.

For more details on the offers: https://msi.gm/SA2E53EB

Commenting on the sale announcement, Mr. Green Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI said, “We are elated to announce our awaited festive sales for this year, as we extend our warmest regards to our esteemed customers. The festive season embodies a collective fervor for purchases, and we are delighted to share our enthusiasm by unveiling these irresistible offers on our Gaming and B&P series of laptops. Festivals have consistently served as a conduit for us to connect with a broader consumer audience and offer them the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of MSI products. We eagerly anticipate our customers seizing these alluring offers, enabling them to fully embrace the unmatched MSI experience.”

Model Name Specifications Starting Price Stealth series Processor: Upto 13th Gen HX Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 Processor Display – Upto 16″ 16:10 QHD+(2560 x 1600), 240Hz, 100% DCI-P3, IPS-level panel Graphics Card – Upto RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB RAM – Upto DDR5 16GB*2 Storage – 1 TB Keyboard – Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries INR 1,29,990/- Vector series Processor- 13th Gen. Intel® Core™ i9/i7 Processor Display – Upto 17.3″ QHD (2560*1440), 240Hz DCI-P3 100% typical Graphics Card – Upto RTX 4090, GDDR6 16GB RAM – Upto DDR5 16GB*2 Storage – Upto 2TB Keyboard – Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries INR 1,85,990/- Pulse series Processor- 13th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7/i9 Processor Display – Upto 17.3″ QHD (2560*1440), 240Hz DCI-P3 100% typical Graphics Card – Upto RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB RAM – Upto DDR5 8GB*2 Storage – 1TB Keyboard – 4-Zone RGB Gaming Keyboard INR 1,32,990/- Sword series Processor- Upto 12th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7/i5 Processor Display – 15.6″ FHD (1920*1080), 144Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level Graphics Card – Upto RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB RAM – DDR5 8GB*2 Storage – Upto 1TB Keyboard – Blue Backlit Gaming Keyboard INR 78,990/- Cyborg series Processor- Upto 12th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7/i5 Processor Display – 15.6″ FHD (1920*1080), 144Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level Graphics Card – Upto RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB RAM – Upto DDR5 8GB*2 Storage – Upto 512GB Keyboard – Blue Backlit Gaming Keyboard INR 62,990/- Katana series Processor- Upto 13th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7/i5 Processor Display – Upto 15.6″ QHD (2560*1440), 165Hz DCI-P3 100% typical Graphics Card – Upto RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB/6GB RAM – DDR5 8GB*2 Storage – Upto 1TB Keyboard – 4-Zone RGB Gaming Keyboard INR 75,990/- Thin GF series Processor- Upto11th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7/i5 Processor Display – 15.6″ FHD (1920*1080), 144Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level Graphics Card – Upto RTX3050 Max-Q, GDDR6 4GB RAM – Upto DDR IV 8GB*2 Storage – Upto 512GB Keyboard – Single Red Backlit Gaming Keyboard INR 46,990/- Summit series Processor- 13th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 Processor

