Mostly Sane aka Prajakta Koli Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Vrishank Khanal

Mumbai: YouTuber Mostlysane AKA Prajakta Koli has announced her engagement to long-time boyfriend Vrishank Khanal. The 30-year-old actor took to her Instagram handle to share the happy news with a picture with Mr Khanal while flaunting her engagement ring.

Prajakta showed off her ring as she posed with Vrishank amid greenery. In the picture, Prajakta had a surprised expression on her face as Vrishank laughed while wrapping his arm around her. In the photo, Prajakta wore a black outfit while Vrishank was seen in a white T-shirt and a black jacket.

Prajakta captioned the post, “@vrishankkhanal is now my ex-boyfriend (ring and black heart suit emojis).” Reacting to the post, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan said, “Congrats!!” Varun Dhawan posted red heart emojis. Neeti Mohan wrote, “Wishing you guys a lifetime of joy and happiness.”

Guneet Monga’s comment read, “Best news!!! Congratulations both of you.” Kartiki Gonsalves wrote, “A big congratulations.” Maniesh Paul commented, “Congrats guys!!! All the best @vrishankkhanal.” He also added, “@mostlysane now return his passport to him.” Sophie Choudry, Bharti Singh and Sharvari Wagh wrote “Congratulations”.

Prajakta and Vrishank have been dating each other for several years now. They regularly share posts on Instagram featuring each other and have been on several trips together. Currently, Prajakta and Vrishank are in the US. Recently, Prajakta and Vrishank shared a post from Pennsylvania. As per reports, Vrishank is a lawyer by profession.