Mortal Remains of Iconic Ollywood Actor Raimohan Parida Consigned to Flames at Puri Swargadwara

Puri: The mortal remains of the legendary actor Raimohan Parida were consigned to flames at Swargadwara crematorium in Puri today with the entire Ollywood fraternity and scores of fans bidding a tearful adieu to the iconic villain of the Odia film industry.

As per reports, Parida’s younger daughter lit the funeral pyre during the cremation. The actor is survived by two daughters and his wife.

Raimohan Parida was found hanging in his residence at Prachi Vihar near Palasuni in Bhubaneswar on Friday. Later his body was taken to Capital Hospital for post-mortem. There the actor’s family members donated his eyes.