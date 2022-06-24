Maharashtra Political Turmoil: Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs Authorise Eknath Shinde To Take Future Course Of Action

Mumbai: In Maharashtra, the prevailing political situation post rebellion of MLAs from the Shiv Sena continues to remain uncertain even after four days.

The rebel Sena MLAs camping at a five-star hotel in Guwahati today authorised Eknath Shinde to take any future decisions with regards to the new faction led by the state urban affairs minister.

Consequent to Eknath Shinde’s claim that he is getting support of more MLAs from his estranged party, one more Sena MLA Dilip Lande reached Raddison Blu hotel in Guwahati where the legislators have been camping since 21st of this month.

Virtually addressing the party functionaries earlier today, Uddhav Thackeray dared the rebel MLAs to survive without using the picture of his father and Sena founder Bal Thackeray on the billboards and posters. He alleged that BJP has orchestrated the entire political gameplan in the state by splitting the Shiv Sena.

He said, even though he has left the official residence, he is determined to fight the battle.

Our Guwahati correspondent has reported that Shinde now has support of 40 Sena MLAs and 12 independents.

The Shiv Sena has made a demand to disqualify 12 MLAs from the Eknath Shinde faction to the deputy speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Narhari Zirwal.

Countering the threat to disqualify MLAs, Eknath Shinde had said that they do not fear such intimidations and said that they are the real Shiv Sainiks of late Bal Thackeray.

Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other leaders from Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi have reached Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray residence Matoshree to discuss and iron out the situation.

On the other hand, the Maharashtra BJP has clarified that it has nothing to do with the political developments that are taking place in the state. State unit chief of BJP Chandrakant Patil said that his party has not received any proposal from Eknath Shinde. He said, if any proposal comes from the estranged Sena leader then they will contemplate on it.