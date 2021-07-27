Money Heist Season 5 To Launch On This Date

New Delhi: The makers of Money Heist have announced that the official trailer of its season five will be out on August 2.

The makers took Instagram to release the teaser. They captioned it: “Checkmate”. Clearly, one of the two main characters has managed to take down the other. But is it just the way it looks, or there’s more to the story?

The 30-second teaser clip shows, actor Álvaro Morte aka The Professor is handcuffed, in chains, and at the mercy of inspector Alicia Sierra, played by Najwa Nimri. By the looks of it, all plans of our mastermind have been crushed by the cop, who’s been ahead of The Professor throughout.