Iconic Warrior Horse Statue Not To Be Shifted From Master Canteen Square

Bhubaneswar: The iconic replica of the famous sculpture of Sun Temple at Konark showcasing a warrior with the horse, adopted by the State government as part of its emblem, will not be shifted from the Master Canteen square, informed Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Sanjay Singh today.

A discussion in this regard has been held at the government-level, said the official.

Earlier, the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) had proposed the relocation of the sculpture, a prominent landmark in the city, for a multi-modal hub project at the Bhubaneswar Railway Station.

Later, politicians and sculptors had opposed the move. Following controversies and criticism, the State Government withdrew the decision.

The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) had erected the sandstone sculpture at Master Canteen around 1988. It was sculpted by late eminent sculptor Padma Vibhushan Raghunath Mohapatra.

The original warrior and horse sculpture is found at one of the gates of Konark temple. Adopted as official emblem, it is placed at the centre of the Government logo.