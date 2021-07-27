Enjoy Delicious Manchow Soup These Rainy Days

New Delhi: Monsoon always calls for some hot and comforting foods to keep up with the weather. So, what’s better than a bowl full of Manchow soup! If you wish to make Manchow Soup at home, just follow these easy steps below:

Ingredients

*2 tbsp – Oil

*1 inch – Ginger (finely chopped)

*2 medium cloves – Garlic (finely chopped)

*1 fresh – Green chilli (chopped)

*1 medium – Onion (finely chopped)

*1 – Dry red chilli (charred)

*1 small – Carrot (finely diced)

*¼ medium – Cabbage (finely diced)

*3-4 medium – Mushroom (small, diced)

*2 tbsp – Soya Sauce

*Salt to taste

*½ tsp – Black pepper powder

*1 tsp – Sugar

*Water

*1 tsp – Vinegar

*4-6 – French beans (finely chopped)

*1 medium – Whole spring onion (chopped)

*2 tbsp – Coriander leaves

For fried noodles

*1 cup – Noodles (boiled)

*1 tbsp – Corn-starch

*Oil for frying

For slurry

*2 heaped tbsp – Corn-starch

*½ tsp – Black pepper powder

*Water

Method