Enjoy Delicious Manchow Soup These Rainy Days
New Delhi: Monsoon always calls for some hot and comforting foods to keep up with the weather. So, what’s better than a bowl full of Manchow soup! If you wish to make Manchow Soup at home, just follow these easy steps below:
Ingredients
*2 tbsp – Oil
*1 inch – Ginger (finely chopped)
*2 medium cloves – Garlic (finely chopped)
*1 fresh – Green chilli (chopped)
*1 medium – Onion (finely chopped)
*1 – Dry red chilli (charred)
*1 small – Carrot (finely diced)
*¼ medium – Cabbage (finely diced)
*3-4 medium – Mushroom (small, diced)
*2 tbsp – Soya Sauce
*Salt to taste
*½ tsp – Black pepper powder
*1 tsp – Sugar
*Water
*1 tsp – Vinegar
*4-6 – French beans (finely chopped)
*1 medium – Whole spring onion (chopped)
*2 tbsp – Coriander leaves
For fried noodles
*1 cup – Noodles (boiled)
*1 tbsp – Corn-starch
*Oil for frying
For slurry
*2 heaped tbsp – Corn-starch
*½ tsp – Black pepper powder
*Water
Method
- In a wok or kadhai, heat oil and add ginger, garlic, green chilli, onion, and sauté for a minute.
- Now add charred dry red chilli and then add carrot, cabbage, mushroom. Sauté for 2-3 minutes on high flame.
- Then add soya sauce, salt, black pepper powder, sugar, water and boil it for 5-6 minutes.
- Add the vinegar boil for a minute and add French beans, spring onion, coriander leaves, mix it then add corn-starch slurry and stir it continuously until lightly thickened.
- Serve hot with fried noodles.