Delicious Manchow Soup
Enjoy Delicious Manchow Soup These Rainy Days

New Delhi: Monsoon always calls for some hot and comforting foods to keep up with the weather. So, what’s better than a bowl full of Manchow soup! If you wish to make Manchow Soup at home, just follow these easy steps below:

Ingredients

*2 tbsp – Oil

*1 inch – Ginger (finely chopped)

*2 medium cloves – Garlic (finely chopped)

*1 fresh – Green chilli (chopped)

*1 medium – Onion (finely chopped)

*1 – Dry red chilli (charred)

*1 small – Carrot (finely diced)

*¼ medium – Cabbage (finely diced)

*3-4 medium – Mushroom (small, diced)

*2 tbsp – Soya Sauce

*Salt to taste

*½ tsp – Black pepper powder

*1 tsp – Sugar

*Water

*1 tsp – Vinegar

*4-6 – French beans (finely chopped)

*1 medium – Whole spring onion (chopped)

*2 tbsp – Coriander leaves

For fried noodles

*1 cup – Noodles (boiled)

*1 tbsp – Corn-starch

*Oil for frying

For slurry

*2 heaped tbsp – Corn-starch

*½ tsp – Black pepper powder

*Water

Method

  1. In a wok or kadhai, heat oil and add ginger, garlic, green chilli, onion, and sauté for a minute.
  2. Now add charred dry red chilli and then add carrot, cabbage, mushroom. Sauté for 2-3 minutes on high flame.
  3. Then add soya sauce, salt, black pepper powder, sugar, water and boil it for 5-6 minutes.
  4. Add the vinegar boil for a minute and add French beans, spring onion, coriander leaves, mix it then add corn-starch slurry and stir it continuously until lightly thickened.
  5. Serve hot with fried noodles.
