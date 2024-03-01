MK Stalin’s minister accepts ‘small mistake’ called out by PM Modi

Chennai: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chided the MK Stalin government over the photograph of a Chinese rocket in an advertisement for a new ISRO facility, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Tamil Nadu minister Anitha Radhakrishnan admitted that they made “a small mistake”.

Radhakrishnan said that officials missed a mistake made by those who designed the advertisement.

“A small mistake has been made in the newspaper advertisement given by us regarding the setting up of a rocket launch pad in the Kulasekarapatnam area,” he told ANI on Thursday.

“The image of the Chinese flag in the advertisement welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a mistake by those who designed the advertisement, which went unnoticed by us,” he added.

On Wednesday, PM Modi, while addressing a gathering in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli, said the DMK government pasted China’s sticker to take “false credit” for ISRO’s facility in Tamil Nadu.

“DMK is a party that does not work but stands ahead to take false credit. These people paste their stickers on our schemes. Now they have crossed the limits, they have pasted China’s sticker to take credit for the ISRO launch pad in Tamil Nadu,” he had said.

He said with the advertisement, the MK Stalin-led government insulted India’s scientists and the space sector.

“They are not ready to accept India’s progress in the space sector and with the taxes that you pay, they give advertisements and do not even include a picture of India’s space in it. They did not want to present India’s space success in front of the world, they insulted our scientists, our space sector, and your tax money. Now it’s high time that the DMK is punished for their deeds,” he said.