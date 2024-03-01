ABVP and Left-backed groups clash at JNU over poll committee selection

New Delhi: Some students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi were injured in a clash between members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Left-backed groups.

The altercation, reportedly sparked by disputes over the selection of election committee members at the School of Languages, spiralled out of control and escalated into violence.

Both groups have blamed each other for the clash that ensued over the selection of election committee members. They have also filed police complaints against each other.