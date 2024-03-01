DRDO Successfully Flight Tests Very Short Range Air Defence System

Chandipur: DRDO conducted two successful flight tests of Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missile on 28th & 29th Feb 2024 from a ground-based portable launcher off the coast of Odisha from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur.

These tests were carried out against high-speed unmanned aerial targets under different interception scenarios. During all the test flights, the targets were intercepted and destroyed by the missiles, meeting the mission objectives.

VSHORADS is a Man Portable Air Defence System (MANPAD) designed and developed indigenously by Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories and Indian Industry Partners.

VSHORADAS missile incorporates many novel technologies including miniaturized Reaction Control System (RCS) and integrated avionics which have been successfully proven during the tests.

The missile is propelled by a dual-thrust solid motor and is meant for neutralizing low-altitude aerial threats at short ranges. The design of the missile including the launcher has been highly optimized to ensure easy portability.

The flight test was witnessed by officials of the Indian Army, senior Scientists from various DRDO laboratories and Industry Partners.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, congratulated DRDO, Indian Army and Industry involved in the successful development trials and stated this new missile equipped with modern technologies will give further technological boost to the Armed Forces.

Secretary DD R&D and Chairman DRDO congratulated the entire team involved in the design and development of the missile.