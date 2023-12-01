Missing youth’s body recovered from pond in Nuapada

Nuapada: Police have recovered the body of a missing youth from a pond in Lakhna village in Nuapada district.

The deceased identified as Pritam Tiwari (25), hailed from Lakhna village.

According to the sources, Pritam went missing three days ago. His family members searched him everywhere but couldn’t find him. But they found his bike, clothes and shoes near the village pond. Hence, they lodged a complaint in the police station. Today, some locals spotted his body floating on the pond water. They immediately informed his family and the police.

The Lakhna police reached the spot and recovered the body from the pond. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway.