Man held for stabbing woman to death in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Days after a woman was stabbed to death in Gothapatna area in Bhubaneswar, police arrested a person, Nikhil Jena in connection with the murder on Friday.

According to the sources, the deceased identified as Sasmita Behera, owner of a tiffin stall at Gothapatna market was staying with her family in Krishnapuri Colony. She was reportedly stabbed by Nikhil on 7th November.

A case had been registered in the Chandaka police station. Based on the complaint, the police started an investigation and caught the murderer. During interrogation, the accused confessed everything before the police. the accused will be forwarded to the court soon, the police said.