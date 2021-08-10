Missing Women Along With Their Kids Rescued

Phulbani: Tikabali police have rescued two women along with their children, who went missing on July 28 from Chatijhar village under Tikabali in Kandhamal district.

According to available information, a person had taken the women to Tamil Nadu on the pretext of providing jobs.

Acting on a tip-off, the cops reached Tamil Nadu and rescued the women (both sisters-in-law) along with their children

It is pertinent to mention that, the women (both sisters-in-law) went missing after they left their homes for offering prayers at a temple on July 28.

