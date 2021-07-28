Two Women Along With Their Kids Go Missing In Kandhamal, Search Underway

Phulbani: Two women along with their children have been reported missing from Chatijhar village under Tikabali in Kandhamal district, police said today.

According to reports, the women (both sisters-in-law) went missing after they left their homes for offering prayers at a temple. However, the matter came to light after the family members lodged an FIR at the local police station in this regard.

Based on the plaint, police have registered two missing cases and initiated a probe into the matter, said sources.

While the exact cause behind their missing is yet to be ascertained, the last location of the two women has been traced at Khurda and Jatni respectively. Police suspect the victims’ presence in the area.