Miscreants make failed bid to loot ATM in Bargarh

Attabara: Despite an attempt, the miscreants were unable to steal cash from an ATM at Attabira in Bargarh district.

As per sources, the ATM is placed at the Complex of Achyuta Pradhan of Godabhanga Turum road. On Thursday night, around 12 o’ clock, the owner of the complex heard a siren from that ATM. He asked a person on the road about the siren. That man replied that it was the sound of an ambulance.

Later he heard a sound of cutting something. In the morning, he noticed that the glass of the ATM has been broken. Hence, he informed the police about the incident.

The Godabhanga police reached the spot and found that, though the miscreants broke the ATM, but failed to steal the cash.

The police have started investigation and efforts to catch the miscreants.