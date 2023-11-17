ARMY unites to wish BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung a speedy recovery from severe cold

Seoul: On a day filled with interactions on Weverse, a concerning comment from BTS’ V has raised worries among ARMY about the idol’s health. Responding to a fan expressing exhaustion, V cautioned them against catching a cold and revealed that he is currently recovering from a severe cold.

A fan on Weverse wrote, “I’m so tired today I’m going to need to rest some :(” which caught the eye of BTS’ V who went on to comment under the post and said, “Be careful to not catch a cold, I’m currently coming back alive after almost passing away (t/n recovering from a bad cold)”.

Alarmed by this revelation, fans quickly took to social media, particularly X (formerly known as Twitter), to trend “Get Well Soon Taehyung.” The concern is heightened as V had previously tested positive for COVID-19 in 2022, and those who have had the virus might experience cold-like symptoms due to compromised immunity.