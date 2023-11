Bhubaneswar: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan from Odisha was martyred in Agartala of Tripura.

The jawan has been identified as Ishwar Chandra Dora, a native of Belakhandi village under Kesinga police limits in Kalahandi district.

As per reports, the body of the 40-year-old BSF jawan was found earlier this morning near the Lankamura Iron Bridge in Agartala.

Dora was personnel of the 42nd Battalion BSF stationed at Lankamura Border Outpost (BOP.