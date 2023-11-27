Miscreants loot over Rs 20 lakh from ATM in Balasore

Balasore: Miscreants allegedly looted over Rs 20 lakh from an ATM in Bahanaga bazaar in Balasore district on Monday.

According to the reports, the incident occurred late last night. Unidentified miscreants entered the SBI ATM and looted the cash by breaking open the ATM machine.

The bank authorities have lodged a complaint in the local police station. Acting on the complaint, police reached the ATM and launched an investigation.