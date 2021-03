Keonjhar: Unidentified miscreants looted money and gold ornaments from a house at Kansara village under Bariya police station limits in Keonjhar district yesterday.

Reportedly, the incident took place on Thursday when then the family had gone to the temple. Meanwhile, some miscreants broke into the house and decamped with Rs 35,000 and gold ornaments worth lakhs of rupees from the house.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe to nab the miscreants.