Bhubaneswar: Protest over delay in the paddy procurement at several mandis across Odisha reached the Assembly floor again as BJP MLA from Deogarh, Subash Chandra Panigrahi threatened self-immolation.

Panigrahi threatened self-immolation again in the House if paddy is not procured from all farmers across the State.

The minister had earlier given similar threats on February 26, 2021.

Hundreds of farmers continue to stage protests by blocking roads in different parts of the state over the issue.