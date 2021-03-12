Senior IPS officer YK Jethwa gets additional charges

Bhubaneswar: Senior IPS level officer YK Jethwa has now been allowed to assume additional charges as ADG (Additional director general of police), Crime Branch until further orders.

This was made official through a notification addressed to the IPS officer from the DGP Odisha. YK Jethwa is already serving as ADGP (Law & Order).

The 1994-batch IPS officer Jethwa in his previous posting was an Additional DG police with the Special Protection Group.

The Odisha-cadre IPS officer was also in Central Deputation and returned to home-cadre and have joined duty in September 2020.