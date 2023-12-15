Miscreants Loot General Store Cutting Asbestos Roof In Subarnapur

Subarnapur: Unidentified miscreants allegedly looted a general store in a unique manner at Block Chhak in Subarnapur district.

The theft occured in the Dinesh general store in the area. The miscreants barged into the store cutting the asbestos roof and decamped with goods worth over Rs lakhs.

Following the theft, the shop owner lodged a complaint in the police station. Acting on the complaint, police reached the spot and launched a probe in this regard.