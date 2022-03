Ganjam: Unidentified miscreants allegedly hacked a youth to death in broad day-light in Polasara area of Ganjam district on Saturday.

According to reports, some miscreants chased the youth and hacked him to death. However, the exact reason behind the crime is yet to be ascertained.

On being informed, the local police have reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway into the matter.