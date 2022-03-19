3-Year-Old Girl Killed In Road Mishap In Sundargarh 

Sundargarh: A 3-year-old girl was killed while her elder sister and parents were critically injured in a road mishap at Lahangapada in Sundargarh district late Friday night.

According to reports, the incident took place while all four of them were returning from Gopana to Lahangapada when the bike lost control and collided with a cement pole on the roadside.

While the 3-year-old girl died on the spot, her 8-year-old sister, father Naresh Mahant and mother Nandini Mahant are presently under treatment at Rourkela.