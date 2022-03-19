Youth Dies In Freak Firecracker Mishap In Khurda 

Khurda: A youth was killed in a freak firecracker accident during Dola festival at Nariso village in Balipatna block of Khurdha district late Friday night.

The deceased identified as Shruti Sarangi was attending the Dola festival in his village last night when a firecracker hit on his head.

He was immediately rushed to Niali Community Health Center (CHC) from where he was referred to SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack. However, he died on the way.