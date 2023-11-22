Minor girl’s body found in front of lover’s house in Nuapada

Nuapada: The body of a minor girl was found in the house of her male friend at Bishora village under Belatukuri police station in Nuapada district on Wednesday.

The deceased was a plus-II student of Negipali Model School. It is said that she and Navin Majhi of National College were in a love relationship.

According to the sources, the girl had gone to her male friend’s house last night. There was an argument between both over some issues. Following which, the girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in front of the house. Majhi and his family members claimed that they tried to save her by cutting the rope but she had passed away by that time.

On being informed, the police rushed to the spot and seized the dead body for post-mortem. An investigation has been initiated into this matter, the police said.