Minor Dies After drowning In Pond In Kendrapara

Kendrapara: A 5-year-old child was killed after drowning in the village pond in Balarampur village under Rajnagar police limits in Kendrapara district.

As per reports, the child fell into the pond and started drowning while playing. The fire service personnel on intimation rushed there and fished out the child, but by the time the child was died.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. A pall of gloom descended on the village after the death of the child.