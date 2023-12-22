Rahul Gandhi Speaks To Nitish Kumar After ‘Kharge For PM’ Call

New Delhi: In a bid to fortify the unity of the Opposition bloc, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi engaged in a crucial telephonic conversation with Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar. This development took place at a pivotal moment, with speculation surrounding Nitish Kumar’s purported discontent within the alliance.

Sources indicate that the conversation primarily centered around the effective implementation of decisions made during the recent INDIA bloc meeting. Nitish Kumar’s anticipated pivotal role within the alliance, particularly regarding seat-sharing and joint programs, was a focal point of the discussion.

The fourth meeting of the Opposition’s alliance held at Ashoka Hotel in New Delhi witnessed a significant proposal by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She suggested Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as the Prime Ministerial face of the bloc. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also seconded the proposal, triggering political speculations and reportedly causing discontent within the JD(U).

Meanwhile, Congress boss Mallikarjun Kharge has spoken to Nitish Kumar, and Rahul Gandhi has spoken to NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar, in what is being seen as damage-control for INDIA.