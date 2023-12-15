Minor Boy Dies After Drowning In Pond In Khurda

Khurda: A minor boy was killed after drowning in the pond in Panaspatna village of Balakati area in Khurda district. The deceased has been identified as Luckyraj Behera (7).

According to reports, on Thursday afternoon, Lucky was playing cricket with his friends. While playing, their ball fell into the pond water. After this, Lucky went to the pond to get the ball out of it. Suddenly, he slipped into the deep water and drowned.

His body has been fished out of the water. A pall of gloom has descended on the village after his death.