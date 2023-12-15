Truck Mows Down Bike Rider In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: Rash driving claimed another life as a truck hit a motorcycle in Kalapahad area in Keonjhar district. The deceased has been identified as Dillip Nayak.

As per reports, the accident occurred when a speeding truck rammed into a motorcycle on the National Highway no. 520 near the railway underpass. the truck knocked the man down and dragged him for a while. As a result, the man lost his life.

Police on receiving information reached the spot and initiated an investigation.